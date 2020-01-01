New Rochelle Man Sentenced for Stealing Credit Cards from Sports Club Lockers

Defendant: Ivan Vrabec (DOB: 05/15/70)



Jan. 16, 2020 -- Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced Ivan Vrabec of New Rochelle was sentenced Wednesday (1/15) to two to four years in state prison. Westchester County Court Judge Michael Martinelli presided.



Vrabec pleaded guilty Dec. 4, 2019, to Identity Theft in the First Degree, a class D felony, for stealing victims’ personal credit cards from sports club gym lockers.



Background

Ivan Vrabec was charged in two different incidents:

On Dec. 14, 2018, Vrabec stole a credit card from the men’s locker room at the New York Sports Club in Dobbs Ferry. There he opened the combination lock on the victim’s locker and put it back on without the victim knowing someone had broken into it. He used the victim’s stolen credit card to purchase over $660 worth of wine from the Westchester Wine Warehouse in Greenburgh.

In the second incident, on or around the same date, Vrabec admitted to using a stolen credit card belonging to a Hastings-on-Hudson resident to purchase high-end designer goods valued at approximately $8,035.00.



Vrabec’s plea of guilty to one count of Identity Theft in the First Degree covered both incidents.



The investigation and arrest into these crimes was a collaboration by the Westchester District Attorney’s Office Investigations Division, Larchmont Police Department and Greenburgh Police Department.



The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stefanie DeNise of the Investigations Division Identity Theft Unit.

In compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 3.6, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

