Port Chester Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Child

Defendant: Hugo Zuniga (DOB 05/19/82)



Jan. 16, 2020 -- Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced that Hugo Zuniga of Port Chester was sentenced Wednesday (1/15) to state prison for sexually abusing a child. A jury found Zuniga guilty following a trial in October before Westchester County Court Judge George Fufidio.



Specifically, Zuniga will serve the following sentences:

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class D felony - 3.5 years in state prison and 3.5 years’ post-release-supervision

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor - 364 days in jail.

Upon release, Zuniga will have to register as a sex offender. The sentences will run concurrently.

The jury returned its verdict Oct. 11, 2019.



Background

In August 2018, Hugo Zuniga sexually abused a 14-year-old victim. Port Chester Police arrested Zuniga Nov. 8, 2018, following a joint investigation between Port Chester Police and the District Attorney’s Office Special Prosecutions Division.



The case was prosecuted by Special Prosecutions Division Assistant District Attorneys Joyce Miller, Deputy Chief of the Domestic Violence Bureau, and Janelle Armentano, of the Domestic Violence/Child Abuse Bureau.

Hugo Zuniga

In compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 3.6, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

_______________

Media contact:

media@westchesterda.net

(914) 995-3586